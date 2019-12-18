Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 95
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 95
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Delivery Services
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Bars
Cosmetics Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hammad Chicken Biryani
Non-Vegetarians Pay Attention! Head To Jamia Nagar For The Best Biryani And Nihari!
Zakir Nagar
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
Okhla Bird Sanctuary
Have Only A Few Hours To Spare? Fly To Okhla Bird Sanctuary For A Quick Escape From The City
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Purani Dilli Restaurant
Get Your Fill of Haleem at Purani Dilli Restaurant
Zakir Nagar
Accessories
Accessories
Zaid Bhai's Shop
This Street-Side Stall In Okhla Sells The Prettiest Stoles & Shawls
Other
Other
Jamia Nagar
Non-Vegetarians Pay Attention! Head To Jamia Nagar For The Best Biryani And Nihari!
Zakir Nagar
Other
Other
Zakir Nagar
Can't Go To Jama Masjid? Try Visiting Zakir Nagar For Your Next Kebab & Nihari Fix!
Zakir Nagar
Event Planners
Event Planners
Purple Lilies
Bouncy Castles, Themed Face Painting and More to Personalize Your Child's Birthday
New Friends Colony
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Getafix Petit
Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Lawn Bistro
Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Other
Other
Khushii
Khushii: A One Of A Kind Handcrafted Designer Invitation!
New Friends Colony
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nazeer Foods
Head Over To This Place For Some Appetizing Mughlai Food
Jasola
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Asad Sabri's Bespoke Tailoring
Men, Get Bespoke Suits & Sherwanis Made At This Kalindi Kunj Store
Jasola
Bakeries
Bakeries
Casa Dulce De Nuria
Check Out This Bakery Eggless Chocolate Orange Cake, Cheesecake & More
New Friends Colony
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Chiang Fast Food
Great Chinese Street Food To Gorge On
Jasola
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Coffee Day
#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 16
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Colorbar
These New Nude Lipsticks Are Really Great For Fall/Winter
New Friends Colony
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Jaatre
This Bengaluru Guy’s Yummy Homemade Ice Creams Are Served In Coconut Shells
Accessories
Accessories
Tiekart
Tiekart.com for Budget Men’s Accessories
New Delhi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Project 810
This Design Studio Will Help You Achieve Your Minimalist Decor Dreams
New Friends Colony
Other
Other
Sarai Jullena
Looking For 24-Hour Chemists? Head To Sarai Jullena
New Friends Colony
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 95?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE