Sector 95

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 95

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hammad Chicken Biryani
Fast Food Restaurants

Hammad Chicken Biryani

Non-Vegetarians Pay Attention! Head To Jamia Nagar For The Best Biryani And Nihari!
Zakir Nagar
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Okhla Bird Sanctuary
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Have Only A Few Hours To Spare? Fly To Okhla Bird Sanctuary For A Quick Escape From The City
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Purani Dilli Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Purani Dilli Restaurant

Get Your Fill of Haleem at Purani Dilli Restaurant
Zakir Nagar
Accessories
image - Zaid Bhai's Shop
Accessories

Zaid Bhai's Shop

This Street-Side Stall In Okhla Sells The Prettiest Stoles & Shawls
Other
image - Jamia Nagar
Other

Jamia Nagar

Non-Vegetarians Pay Attention! Head To Jamia Nagar For The Best Biryani And Nihari!
Zakir Nagar
Other
image - Zakir Nagar
Other

Zakir Nagar

Can't Go To Jama Masjid? Try Visiting Zakir Nagar For Your Next Kebab & Nihari Fix!
Zakir Nagar
Event Planners
image - Purple Lilies
Event Planners

Purple Lilies

Bouncy Castles, Themed Face Painting and More to Personalize Your Child's Birthday
New Friends Colony
Delivery Services
image - Getafix Petit
Delivery Services

Getafix Petit

Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Casual Dining
image - Lawn Bistro
Casual Dining

Lawn Bistro

Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Other
image - Khushii
Other

Khushii

Khushii: A One Of A Kind Handcrafted Designer Invitation!
New Friends Colony
Casual Dining
image - Nazeer Foods
Casual Dining

Nazeer Foods

Head Over To This Place For Some Appetizing Mughlai Food
Jasola
Clothing Stores
image - Asad Sabri's Bespoke Tailoring
Clothing Stores

Asad Sabri's Bespoke Tailoring

Men, Get Bespoke Suits & Sherwanis Made At This Kalindi Kunj Store
Jasola
Bakeries
image - Casa Dulce De Nuria
Bakeries

Casa Dulce De Nuria

Check Out This Bakery Eggless Chocolate Orange Cake, Cheesecake & More
New Friends Colony
Delivery Services
image - Chiang Fast Food
Delivery Services

Chiang Fast Food

Great Chinese Street Food To Gorge On
Jasola
Cafes
image - Cafe Coffee Day
Cafes

Cafe Coffee Day

#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 16
Cosmetics Stores
image - Colorbar
Cosmetics Stores

Colorbar

These New Nude Lipsticks Are Really Great For Fall/Winter
New Friends Colony
Dessert Parlours
image - Jaatre
Dessert Parlours

Jaatre

This Bengaluru Guy’s Yummy Homemade Ice Creams Are Served In Coconut Shells
Accessories
image - Tiekart
Accessories

Tiekart

Tiekart.com for Budget Men’s Accessories
New Delhi
Home Décor Stores
image - Project 810
Home Décor Stores

Project 810

This Design Studio Will Help You Achieve Your Minimalist Decor Dreams
New Friends Colony
Other
image - Sarai Jullena
Other

Sarai Jullena

Looking For 24-Hour Chemists? Head To Sarai Jullena
New Friends Colony
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 95?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE