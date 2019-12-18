Shalimar Bagh

Cafes
Moongphali Cafe

Enjoy The Amazing Post Work Meals At This Cute Little Cafe
Shalimar Bagh
Street Food
Komal Pav Bhaji

This Food Stall In Shalimar Bagh Serves The Best Masala Pav Bhaji!
Shalimar Bagh
Delivery Services
Raj Chinese Food Van

Binge On Chilli Potatoes Served At This Chinese Food Van
Shalimar Bagh
Bakeries
De Paris Bakers

Pasta Or Pizza Patties, Anyone? Head To This Bakery In Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Bagh
Dessert Parlours
Baskin Robbins

Head To This Dessert Parlour For Their Mississippi Mud Ice Cream
Shalimar Bagh
Delivery Services
SFC

This Small Eatery Serves Delectable Soya Chaap & Amritsari Nutri Kulcha
Shalimar Bagh
Bakeries
Ever Bake

Donut Miss This Toothsome Treat Next Time You Are In Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Bagh
Fast Food Restaurants
Slic Chic

Yum Veggie Chinese At This Takeaway Place In Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Bagh
Fast Food Restaurants
Waff N Cheese

Try Fusion Bites Like Volcano Maggi, Samosa Pizza & More At Waff N Cheese
Shalimar Bagh
Bakeries
Prince May

Head To Prince May For Some Amazing Customized Cakes And More!
Pitampura
Fast Food Restaurants
Oriental Mom

Order Away Delicious Chinese Food From This Outlet In Pitampura
Pitampura
Cafes
The Little Cafe

Chilling Around Rohini? Plan A Movie Scene With Waffles, Freakshakes & Cheesy Garlic Bread
Prashant Vihar
Bakeries
Bakery Chef

Calling All Vegetarians In North West Delhi To Bakery Chef
Prashant Vihar
Bakeries
Marshmallow Cakes & More

This European-Looking Bakery In Pitampura’s Got Authentic Red Velvet & Oreo Cheesecake
Pitampura
Fast Food Restaurants
Anna Madras Cafe

Masala Dosa At Its Best In Adarsh Nagar
Azadpur
Delivery Services
Giri Momos Centre & Chinese Food

Find Mutton, Mozarella & 60 Other Kinds Of Momos At Giri Momos
Pitampura
Dessert Parlours
The Sweet Dough

Baked & Delivered With Love: This New Kitchen Has Got The Fix For Your Sweet Tooth
Wazirpur
Cafes
Birds On A Wire

Get Yummy Shakes In Quirky Glasses Only In This Little Cafe
Prashant Vihar
Cafes
Uncle's Sip & Bite

Pull-Apart Garlic Bread, A Massive Burgerizza & Cheesy Fries: Uncle's Sip & Bite's Got All The Good Grub
Prashant Vihar
Dessert Parlours
Giani's

Back To The Basics: Indulge In Toothsome Treats At Giani's
Prashant Vihar
Cafes
Cafe Coffee Day

#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Prashant Vihar
Fast Food Restaurants
Have More Chinese Van

This Little Van In North Delhi Serves Some Delicious Chinese Food!
Fast Food Restaurants
The Burger Club

Burger Lovers! Swing By This New Joint In Rohini
Rohini
Dessert Parlours
Havmor Ice Cream

Must-Try: The Candylicious Sundae At Havmor Ice Cream In Prashant Vihar
Prashant Vihar
Street Food
Dinesh Ke Chole Kulche

This Chole Kulche Stall Has It All!
Azadpur
Sweet Shops
Bharat Sweets

Chow Down On Pink Coconut Barfi And Karachi Halwa From Bharat Sweets
Casual Dining
Sankalp

4 Feet Long Dosa Alert! South Indian Lovers Must Check This Out
Pitampura
Fast Food Restaurants
Puran Chand

Highway-Style Food On Your Plate At Puran Chand
Pitampura
