Shalimar Bagh

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shalimar Bagh

Clothing Stores
image - Down Town
Clothing Stores

Down Town

You Have To Check Out This Hidden Designer Boutique In Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Bagh
Book Stores
image - Bobby Novel Library
Book Stores

Bobby Novel Library

Want To Read Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket? Head To Bobby Novel Library In Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Bagh
Fabric Stores
image - Mohini Fabrics
Fabric Stores

Mohini Fabrics

Glam Up Your Wardrobe With Beautiful Ethnic Suits From This Store
Pitampura
Stationery Stores
image - Itsy Bitsy
Stationery Stores

Itsy Bitsy

Visit Itsy Bitsy In Pitampura For All Your Craft & DIY Needs
Pitampura
Home Décor Stores
image - Clarke & Clarke
Home Décor Stores

Clarke & Clarke

Turn Your Home Into A Chic Spanish Villa With This New Home Decor Collection
Pitampura
Home Décor Stores
image - Nya Nordiska
Home Décor Stores

Nya Nordiska

This Brand New Decor Store Has Just Set Foot In India And It's Very Classy
Pitampura
Fabric Stores
image - Nakul Fabrics
Fabric Stores

Nakul Fabrics

Fabric Lovers, You’ll Love This Store In Prashant Vihar
Rohini
Clothing Stores
image - Odhni
Clothing Stores

Odhni

Wedding Coming Up? Shop From Odhni For Beautiful Saris & Lehengas
Pitampura
Clothing Stores
image - Private Lives
Clothing Stores

Private Lives

These Fancy Edible Lingerie At Private Lives Are A Perfect Gift For A Bachelorette
Pitampura
Home Décor Stores
image - OM Velas
Home Décor Stores

OM Velas

This Small NSP Store Is A Treasure Trove Of Decor & Candles
Netaji Subhash Place
Shoe Stores
image - Brands
Shoe Stores

Brands

Head To Brands In Pitampura For Cool Sling Bags & Footwear
Pitampura
Home Décor Stores
image - Maishaa
Home Décor Stores

Maishaa

Bed Linen Looking A Bit Too Drab? Up Your Collection Here
Pitampura
Shoe Stores
image - Silver Steps
Shoe Stores

Silver Steps

This Cute Little Footwear Store Is Every Girl's Dream
Rohini
Boutiques
image - Mauve Story
Boutiques

Mauve Story

This Pitampura Store Does Amazing Bridesmaids' Lehengas & Weddingwear
Pitampura
Boutiques
image - Inaya Couture
Boutiques

Inaya Couture

Pitampura Folks, This Designer Store Is A Wedding Wear Wonderland
Pitampura
Jewellery Shops
image - Shimmer Diamonds
Jewellery Shops

Shimmer Diamonds

Get Unique Bridal Jewellery At Shimmer Bespoke Jewellers
Pitampura
Clothing Stores
image - Rang Rachna
Clothing Stores

Rang Rachna

From Chikankari Kurtas To Comfy Palazzos, This Store In Ashok Vihar Is Ethnic Wear Heaven!
Ashok Vihar Phase - 1
Gift Shops
image - Guru Kripa Gifts
Gift Shops

Guru Kripa Gifts

Stationery Lovers? Head Over To This Cute Little Store In Rohini!
Rohini
Home Décor Stores
image - Maishaa
Home Décor Stores

Maishaa

Bed Linen Looking A Bit Too Drab? Up Your Collection Here
Rohini
Boutiques
image - Studio Belle
Boutiques

Studio Belle

Studio Belle: A Perfect Boutique To Cover All Your Needs
Pet Stores
image - Pet Ministry
Pet Stores

Pet Ministry

Pet Parents? This Food Service Promises Your Furry Friends The Nutrients They Need
Rohini
Cosmetics Stores
image - Cute-Icles The Nail Studio
Cosmetics Stores

Cute-Icles The Nail Studio

Drop By This Place Now To Get Your Nail Extensions Exclusively At 799
Pitampura
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Shalimar Bagh?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE