Bakeries
Bakeries

Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta

This Ice Cream Cake At Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta Is To Die For
New Friends Colony
Gyms
Gyms

Studio 60

Here's What Has Opened Up Where Indian Accent Used To Be
Friends Colony
Salons
Salons

Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa

This Hair Treatment At Rossano Ferreti Spa Showed Immediate Results
Friends Colony
Spas
Spas

Zehen

Successfully Escape City Life at Zehen
New Friends Colony
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores

Neal's Yard Remedies

Neal's Yard Remedies Has Finally Come To India
Friends Colony
Other
Other

Community Centre

Launch: Check Out Saahra, A Luxury Lifestyle Brand That Is Sustainable & Eco-Friendly
New Friends Colony
Home Caterers
Home Caterers

Arvind Ji

Call Arvindji to Cater for Your Dinner Parties
East of Kailash
Food Stores
Food Stores

Le Marche

Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes
Food Stores
Food Stores

Pickles & More

Get your Achaar Fix with Pickles & More
Laundry Services
Laundry Services

The Leather Laundry

Clean, Colour and Create Leather Gear at The Leather Laundry
Friends Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries

Monginis

This Legendary Cake Shop Promises Fresh Cakes, Swiss Rolls & More!
New Friends Colony
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Chik-Chow

Get Your Chinjabi & Butter Chicken Fix From Chik Chow
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores

Colorbar

These New Nude Lipsticks Are Really Great For Fall/Winter
New Friends Colony
Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities

Soham Holistic Healing

Looking For A Natural Way To Heal? Try Holistic Medical Healing At Soham
New Friends Colony
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Karan & Moin

Suit Up | The Delhi Gentlemen's Guide
Lajpat Nagar - 2
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

The Jaama Store

Find Classy Outfits, Great Embroideries And Interesting Cuts At This Friends Colony Store
New Friends Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries

Casa Dulce De Nuria

Check Out This Bakery Eggless Chocolate Orange Cake, Cheesecake & More
New Friends Colony
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Chunmun

Wedding Shopping? This Popular Store Offers Beautiful Indian & Fusion Wear
Greater Kailash - 1
Other
Other

Khushii

Khushii: A One Of A Kind Handcrafted Designer Invitation!
New Friends Colony
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Nooshe Joon

Here's A Challenge: Dare To Eat This One-Meter Long Kebab Platter?
Lajpat Nagar - 2
