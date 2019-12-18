Explore
Sikandarpur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sikandarpur
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Food Trucks
The Cakelicious Factory
Hit Up This Place In Gurgaon Where You Get Cakes For Every Possible Occasion
Sikandarpur
Together At 12th - Le Meridien Hotel
Unite With Food At This Restaurant In Gurgaon
Sikandarpur
Farmer’s Kitchen
Mix And Match: Persian Meets Mughlai At This New Rooftop Restaurant In Sikanderpur
Sikandarpur
Latest Recipe
Summertime Spacation At Le Meridien, Gurgaon
Sikandarpur
China Club
Duck Crepes And Pork Dumplings: This Gurgaon Restaurant Has Divine Chinese Food
Cake 24x7
Best Friend's Birthday Coming Up? Have A Cake Delivered At Midnight From Cake 24×7 In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 3
Cafe Pasticcino
Check Out The Perfect Place For Hot Chocolate In This Winters!
DLF Phase - 1
Sunny Sweets
5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
DLF Phase - 1
Whistling Spices
Choose Whistling Spices for your Next Big Dinner
DLF Phase - 1
Tunday Kababi
Tunday Kababi: Gurgaon's Underrated Kebab Kings
DLF Phase - 1
The Desserts Factory
Wake & Bake At Qutab Plaza’s Newest Dessert Shop & Bakery
DLF Phase - 1
The Healthy Rasoi
Peeps, The Healthy Rasoi In DLF Phase-1 Serves Delish Desi Food {Also They Deliver In Gurgaon}
DLF Phase - 1
Bhookhaa
Take Your Date To A Mac N Cheese Dinner At Bhookhaa, Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 1
Dana Choga
Dana Choga's Kitchen, For When You're Feeling Homesick
Binge
The New And Renovated Dessert Bakery Binge, Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 1
Matamaal
Matamaal Offers Homestyle Kashmiri Pandit Food
Sector 24
Guftagu Cafe
Head Out To This Place For An Eventful Weekend!
DLF Phase - 2
KFC
KFC's Smoky Grilled Chicken Is The Perfect Quick BBQ Meal
DLF Phase - 1
Sibang Bakery
Sibang Bakery Opens In A Second Location In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 1
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Your Favourite Cuppa Just Got A Little Bit Closer: Blue Tokai Is Now Open In Vasant Vihar
Abar Khabo
Authentic, Budget-Friendly & Yummy, The Food At This Bengali Restaurant Is A Must-Try
DLF Phase - 1
Streets of Mumbai
#GoHereEatThis: Vada Pav At Streets Of Mumbai, Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 1
The Cake Oven
Heaven For Cake Lovers!
Sector 28
The Cake Company
Get Customised Cakes & Desserts By The Cake Company At Your Doorstep!
DLF Phase - 1
