South City 2
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in South City 2
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Mellow Garden
Looking For A Mellow Experience? Then My Friends Mellow Garden Is The Place For You
South City 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Biryani Queen
Soya Chaap And Prawn? Eat 13 Different Kinds Of Biryani At This Restaurant
South City 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Bowl Factory
Oodles Of Noodles: Asian Restaurant, The Bowl Factory Has Just Opened In Gurgaon
South City 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Glassy By Burger Singh
For A Tipsy Burger Singh Experience, Check Out Their Pocket-Friendly Bar
South City 2
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
The Tummy Section
Head to The Tummy Section For Delicious Shawarmas In Gurgaon
South City 2
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Gohana Jalebi
Gohana Famous Jalebi: A Hidden Street Gem In Gurgaon
South City 2
Street Food
Street Food
Maa Chaat Center
Maa Chaat: A Vintage Food Truck Serving Delicious Golgappas
South City 2
Cafes
Cafes
Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen
Momos Tonight? Head To Wangchuk’s Tibetian Kitchen
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dancing Turkeys
Turkey & Duck Biryani Is Making Us Want To Hop On A Metro To Gurgaon
South City 2
Bakeries
Bakeries
SugarLicious
Delicious, Luscious And Scrumptious Makes Sugarlicious
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle
Lemongrass, Paan & Coconut, We Love The Unusual Flavours At This Ice Cream Parlour
Sector 49
Cafes
Cafes
For Old Times Sake
Ditch The WiFi: Read Books & Make Art At This Hidden Gem In Gurgaon
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Calorie Kitchen
Fruit Sandwiches Or Brown Rice Biryani, Head Here For Delicious Yet Healthy Meals
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
El Diablo
This Newly Opened Mexican Grill & Bar In G-Town Can't Be Missed!
Sector 49
Bakeries
Bakeries
Doughlicious
Doughing It Right: Gurgaon's Bakery and Coffee Shop, Doughlicious
Sohna Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bueno
Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Sams PitStop
A Diner's Delight: Sam's Pitstop
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bijoli Grill
Feast On Fish Fry, Aloo Posto & Maangsho At The New Bijoli Grill In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Chaayos
24*7 Cups Of Tea To Beat The Winter Blues? Yes, Please!
Sector 50
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ji Memsaab
Head To This Pretty Restuarant For A Hearty Indian Meal
Sector 49
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Societe
Gurugram Peeps, Grab Some Drinks At This Newly Opened Restaurant
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizzaiolo
You've Got To Try These Authentic Wood Oven Pizzas
Sector 49
Cafes
Cafes
Kwality Cafe & Bakery
This G-Town Cafe & Bakery Is A Heaven For Anyone With A Sweet Tooth
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hong's Kitchen
Hungry For Hongs? 🍜
Sector 49
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Banani's Kitchen
Banani's Kitchen Is Serving Authentic Bengali Food That I Can't Get Enough Of
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Uncle G Amritsari Food Junction
This Uncle At Sector 50 Is Selling 56 Types Of Kulchas Starting At Just INR 70
Sector 50
