South City 2

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in South City 2

Casual Dining
image - The Mellow Garden
Casual Dining

The Mellow Garden

Looking For A Mellow Experience? Then My Friends Mellow Garden Is The Place For You
South City 2
Casual Dining
image - Biryani Queen
Casual Dining

Biryani Queen

Soya Chaap And Prawn? Eat 13 Different Kinds Of Biryani At This Restaurant
South City 2
Casual Dining
image - The Bowl Factory
Casual Dining

The Bowl Factory

Oodles Of Noodles: Asian Restaurant, The Bowl Factory Has Just Opened In Gurgaon
South City 2
Casual Dining
image - Glassy By Burger Singh
Casual Dining

Glassy By Burger Singh

For A Tipsy Burger Singh Experience, Check Out Their Pocket-Friendly Bar
South City 2
Delivery Services
image - The Tummy Section
Delivery Services

The Tummy Section

Head to The Tummy Section For Delicious Shawarmas In Gurgaon
South City 2
Sweet Shops
image - Gohana Jalebi
Sweet Shops

Gohana Jalebi

Gohana Famous Jalebi: A Hidden Street Gem In Gurgaon
South City 2
Street Food
image - Maa Chaat Center
Street Food

Maa Chaat Center

Maa Chaat: A Vintage Food Truck Serving Delicious Golgappas
South City 2
Cafes
image - Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen
Cafes

Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen

Momos Tonight? Head To Wangchuk’s Tibetian Kitchen
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dancing Turkeys
Fast Food Restaurants

Dancing Turkeys

Turkey & Duck Biryani Is Making Us Want To Hop On A Metro To Gurgaon
South City 2
Bakeries
image - SugarLicious
Bakeries

SugarLicious

Delicious, Luscious And Scrumptious Makes Sugarlicious
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
image - Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle
Dessert Parlours

Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle

Lemongrass, Paan & Coconut, We Love The Unusual Flavours At This Ice Cream Parlour
Sector 49
Cafes
image - For Old Times Sake
Cafes

For Old Times Sake

Ditch The WiFi: Read Books & Make Art At This Hidden Gem In Gurgaon
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Calorie Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

The Calorie Kitchen

Fruit Sandwiches Or Brown Rice Biryani, Head Here For Delicious Yet Healthy Meals
Sector 50
Cafes
image - El Diablo
Cafes

El Diablo

This Newly Opened Mexican Grill & Bar In G-Town Can't Be Missed!
Sector 49
Bakeries
image - Doughlicious
Bakeries

Doughlicious

Doughing It Right: Gurgaon's Bakery and Coffee Shop, Doughlicious
Sohna Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bueno
Fast Food Restaurants

Bueno

Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
Sector 50
Cafes
image - Sams PitStop
Cafes

Sams PitStop

A Diner's Delight: Sam's Pitstop
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bijoli Grill
Fast Food Restaurants

Bijoli Grill

Feast On Fish Fry, Aloo Posto & Maangsho At The New Bijoli Grill In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Cafes
image - Chaayos
Cafes

Chaayos

24*7 Cups Of Tea To Beat The Winter Blues? Yes, Please!
Sector 50
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Ji Memsaab
Casual Dining

Ji Memsaab

Head To This Pretty Restuarant For A Hearty Indian Meal
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - The Societe
Casual Dining

The Societe

Gurugram Peeps, Grab Some Drinks At This Newly Opened Restaurant
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizzaiolo
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizzaiolo

You've Got To Try These Authentic Wood Oven Pizzas
Sector 49
Cafes
image - Kwality Cafe & Bakery
Cafes

Kwality Cafe & Bakery

This G-Town Cafe & Bakery Is A Heaven For Anyone With A Sweet Tooth
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hong's Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Hong's Kitchen

Hungry For Hongs? 🍜
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - Banani's Kitchen
Casual Dining

Banani's Kitchen

Banani's Kitchen Is Serving Authentic Bengali Food That I Can't Get Enough Of
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Uncle G Amritsari Food Junction
Fast Food Restaurants

Uncle G Amritsari Food Junction

This Uncle At Sector 50 Is Selling 56 Types Of Kulchas Starting At Just INR 70
Sector 50
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
South City 2?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE