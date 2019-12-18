Explore
South Extension - 2
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in South Extension - 2
Ambika Pillai
Get A Haircut, Highlights Or Learn To Do It All Like A Pro At Ambika Pillai Salons
South Extension - 2
BloBar
No Bad Hair Days: These 5 Hairstyles Are Giving Us #StyleGoals All Of This Season
Defence Colony
Simrann's
Make Simrann's Your New Go-To Place For Manis & Pedis
Defence Colony
Aakriti Kochar Makeup
Tying The Knot? Ladies, Aakriti Kochar Is All About Subtle Wedding Makeup
Greater Kailash - 1
Magnifique
Get Luxurious Pedicures, Facials & Makeovers At Magnifique
Defence Colony
Mannat Nail Studio
Get Festive Ready: Visit This Nail Studio In Shahpur Jat Market
Shahpur Jat
Toni & Guy
Look Fabulous With A Great Trim And The Best Nail Job At Toni & Guy
Green Park
Geetanjali Salon
A 'Nails & Hair Spa' Kinda Day: This Salon Offers Some Excellent Services
Green Park
The Powder Room
At-Home Hair and Make-up Services from The Powder Room
Lodhi Colony
Masah Spa
Knead The Stress & Pamper Yourself With A Relaxing Spa And Massage At Masah Spa
Defence Colony
Makeup By Shweta Batra
Want That Perfect Make Up Artist This Shaadi Season? Look No Further
Safdarjung
Sohum Nails
Pretty Nails FTW! Get Your Nails Done From This Nail Art Studio In GK
Greater Kailash - 1
Claw Nails
Need A Mani-Pedi? Check Out Claw Nails At GK1
Toni & Guy
Here Are The 3 Things That We Can Always Rely On Toni & Guy For
Greater Kailash - 1
Lucullan Studios
Lucullan Studios: The First Ultra-Luxury Salon In Gk!
Greater Kailash - 1
Elvis & Reema Salon
Visit Elvis & Reema Salon For The Perfect Makeover!
Greater Kailash - 1
Geetanjali Salon
Go To Olive At Geetanjali Salon For Eyebrow Threading
East of Kailash
Ash & Neil
Now Pamper Yourself At This Luxurious Salon In East Of Kailash
East of Kailash
Blossom Kochhar
The Village Has A Spa: Blossom Kochhar In HKV
Hauz Khas Village
Asian Roots
Asian Roots' Signature Spa Is Our New Favourite Stress Buster
Safdarjung
Sohni Juneja
Sohni J For That Perfect Make-Up On Your Big Day
Greater Kailash - 1
