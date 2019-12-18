Explore
South Extension - 2
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in South Extension - 2
Hidden Gem
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Casual Dining
Moti Mahal Delux
Pretty Interiors Along With Amazing North Indian Delicacies At This Legendary Outlet
South Extension - 2
Cafes
Starbucks
Starbucks Has Opened Its New Outlet In South Extension! Check It Out
South Extension - 2
Bakeries
Theobroma
With The Best Brownie In Town Theobroma Has Open Its New Outlet
South Extension - 2
Street Food
Charan Singh Kulfi & Kala Khatta
Best Chuski To Slurp Down In This Hot Weather
South Extension - 2
Bakeries
Cake Palace
This Place Is Literally A Palace For All The Dessert Lovers
South Extension - 2
Cafes
Too Mikkii Tapas Now Baking
This Newly Opened Café In South Delhi Is A Great Place For Book Lovers
South Extension - 2
Casual Dining
Up & Down
Head To This Newly Opened Kitchen & Bar For Amazing Food And A Rooftop View
South Extension - 2
Cafes
The Branch Cafe
Chilling With Friends Or Quiet Date Nights: This Pretty New Cafe Is Great For Both
South Extension - 2
Casual Dining
Daitchi
Daitchi for Good Old Chinese Food
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Hot & Cold
You Can Find All Super Chill Beverages Here At Affordable Rates
South Extension - 1
Cafes
The Society Cafe
Running Out Of Veggie Restaurants? Check Out The Society Cafe
South Extension - 2
Sweet Shops
Bengali Sweet Centre
More Than 20 Years Old, The Bengali Sweet Centre Is Fulfilling All Our Sweet Dreams
South Extension - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Tuk Tuk
This New Asian Food Delivery In South Ex Does A Stellar Lemongrass Chicken
South Extension - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
Sassy Samosas
Ditch Those Aloo Samosas And Try These Different Varieties Of Samosas ASAP!
South Extension - 1
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
South Extension - 1
Casual Dining
The Sky High
This Rooftop Restaurant In Ansal Plaza Is A Stunner
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
Te Amo
Show Your BAE How Much You Love Them With A Visit To Te Amo
Andrews Ganj
Casual Dining
Scarlet - By Amuse House
This Newbie In Ansal Plaza Is Experimenting With Mediterranean Food Brilliantly
Andrews Ganj
Fast Food Restaurants
The Masala Trail
Head Over To The Masala Trail At Ansal Plaza For The Tastiest Indian Street Food
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
Trend - Bar & Kitchen
Ansal Plaza's Got A New Eatery & It's Doing Great Things With Aloo Chaat & Chicken Tikka
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
Clique
Enjoy Open-Air Sunday Brunches With Bae At Clique
Andrews Ganj
Casual Dining
Taksim
Tuck In At Taksim: This New Joint At Ansal Plaza Is Beautiful
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
Jom Jom Malay
Jom Jom Your Way Through Malay Food At This New Restaurant
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
Kofuku
Chopsticks Out: Kofuku's Here With A World Of Japanese Cuisine
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
Limitless Cookhouse & Bar
Gourmet On Your Mind? Limitless Is The First Place You Should Find
Andrews Ganj
Delivery Services
Ahad Sons Restaurant
This Hole-In-The-Wall Joint In Uday Park Serves Authentic Kashmiri Food
Uday Park
Fast Food Restaurants
Jughead Fast Food Corner
Jughead's: Our Secret Favourite Place for Chinjabi, All Day
Uday Park
Fast Food Restaurants
DNR Restaurant
We Love The Butter Chicken Parantha & Mushroom Galouti At This South Ex Eatery
South Extension - 1
