Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sushant Lok 3
Casual Dining
image - Naivedyam
Casual Dining

Naivedyam

Appam Kurma, Dosa & All Things South Indian at Naivedyam
Sushant Lok
Cafes
image - Fu.D
Cafes

Fu.D

Looking For A Budget-Friendly Yet Sumptuous Meal? Visit Fu.D Cafe
Sushant Lok
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momo King
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo King

This Malaysian Momo Chain Is Now In Delhi & We're Loving All The Variety
Sector 27
Casual Dining
image - Pho King
Casual Dining

Pho King

Dim Sums & Sushi Are Pho King Awesome At This New Gurgaon Restaurant
Sector 43
Fast Food Restaurants
image - 1900 AD - A Kitchen Love Story
Fast Food Restaurants

1900 AD - A Kitchen Love Story

Old Recipes Reinvented In 1900 AD, A Kitchen Love Story
Sushant Lok
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Jarfull
Fast Food Restaurants

Jarfull

Breakfast, Lunch Or Dessert, This Restaurant In Gurgaon Serves Meals In Jars
Sushant Lok
Delivery Services
image - Curry Haus
Delivery Services

Curry Haus

Call Curry Haus for Authentic Indian Flavours At Your Doorstep
Sushant Lok
Delivery Services
image - Me Kong Bowl
Delivery Services

Me Kong Bowl

Haven’t Spotted This Pan-Asian Food Truck Yet? Me Kong Bowl Also Home Delivers
Sushant Lok
Casual Dining
image - Pashtoon
Casual Dining

Pashtoon

Pashtoon- Serving Delicious Afghani Cuisine!
Sushant Lok
Cafes
image - FewBucks
Cafes

FewBucks

This Cafe's Amazing Delicacies Would Keep You Coming Back For More
Sushant Lok
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Sandwich Club
Fast Food Restaurants

The Sandwich Club

Love Sandwiches Like Joey? Drop By This Club In G-Town Now!
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Buddhaz Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

Buddhaz Bowl

Dim Sum Boxes Starting At INR 200, This New Restaurant Is Winning For Taste & Affordability
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eggers Madhouse
Fast Food Restaurants

Eggers Madhouse

Eggers Madhouse Gives An Egg-Static Twist To Your Daily Meal
Sector 29
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Eyes On Ice
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Eyes On Ice

Such Joy! Meet The City’s First Dessert Parlour Making Rainbow Ice Cream Tacos
DLF Phase - 4
Dessert Parlours
image - PiccoLicko
Dessert Parlours

PiccoLicko

Get Your Gelato For Half The Price Every Single Day At PiccoLicko In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 4
Delivery Services
image - Big Wong
Delivery Services

Big Wong

The Water Chestnut And Corn Dim Sums At Big Wong Are A Must-Have
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - Khan Chacha
Casual Dining

Khan Chacha

Kakori At Khan Chacha Is An Absolute Must-have
DLF Phase - 4
Cafes
image - Cafe Wanderlust
Cafes

Cafe Wanderlust

Take Your Date To Gurgaon With These Unusual Date-Night Ideas
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Rule The Rolls
Fast Food Restaurants

Rule The Rolls

There's An Eatery In Gurgaon & It Promises Meaty, Kebab-Filled Rolls
DLF Phase - 4
Dessert Parlours
image - Movenpick
Dessert Parlours

Movenpick

Here’s the Scoop: Mövenpick Opens In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 4
