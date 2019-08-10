Long Weekend Plans: Check Out These 10 Spots For An Epic Getaway

Fancy staying in a traditional Rajputana fort still inhabited by its owner? You're guaranteed to have an authentic experience since it is a royal residence. The rooms are traditional in style, so think high ceilings, pillars, and ornate motifs. As for entertainment, knock yourself out with rooftop dinners, horseback and jeep safaris, or if you're a firm when in Rome believer, then a camel for all the sightseeing. Your host is an avid horseman, so we recommend skip the camel and do horseback instead.

The village of Dundlod is in the heart of Shekhawati, and with a long-standing history, expect to see many havelis, forts, family portraits, and some Louis the XIV furniture.