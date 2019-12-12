The month of December is always so exciting! The air just somehow becomes magical and the season too is full of promise, not to mention the wedding season, the Christmas season, upcoming of New Year, and well, the list is endless! Which is why we're here to give you some reasons to stock up on new outfits (to amp up the excitement, of course)! Louvre is a boutique located in East Punjabi Bagh that is just a wonderland for all kinds of exquisite outfits fit for all occasions: Anniversaries, Birthdays, Garden party brunches, Dinners and those glam clubbing night parties, you name it! We’ve listed down 5 outfits that we think are perfect for this season!
Looking For A Wardrobe Makeover? Check Out These Stunning Outfits From Louvre!
- upwards: ₹ 2000
- Available Online
Midnight Beauty Bomber
This black bomber jacket is the absolute definition of December parties! All hand-embroidered with sequin and cutdana work, the jacket has a clean, crisp fit. Pair it with a pencil skirt and throw on a pair of heels for the perfect OOTD.
Go and check them out here!
Blush Pink Peplum Set
This set is so cute that it calls us out to click on that buy button now! Not too bright or not too dark, the pink is just the right amount of cheery making this set pleasing to the eyes. The sleeves have exquisite crystal hand embroidery on them making a statement in itself. The soothing colour paired with the hand embroidery makes it perfect for a brunch or even a day gathering! Check it out here!
Butterfly Box Pleat Wing Style
Ever worn a dress that truly made you feel as stunning as a butterfly? Well, this top will give you just that. Not to mention, this top can easily be transitioned from a day look to a night one. Pair it up with a skirt and stilettos, and you’ll be ready to take on the world!
Check it out here!
Envy Sequins Gold Dress
LBDs are a classic but if you want to jazz it up, opt for a gold dress instead. This stunning option available at the Louvre is definitely what dreams are made of. The sequins make this dress shimmer and you’ll definitely be the brightest star at any party you walk into! The flared sleeves add an extra ‘oomph’ to the dress and when paired with black stilettos, it’s a proper look!
Go check it out here!
Emerald Green Drape Jumpsuit
We immediately fell in love with this outfit simply because of its Indo-Western style. The colour is extremely royal and this can be worn for a mehndi function or even a cocktail/reception. Paired with clear heels or even plain black heels, it’s just the perfect outfit for this wedding season.
Check it out here!
Amp up your wardrobe this December season and ensure that your #OOTD is on point! Go check out Louvre on their Instagram or call them in advance at 9650037052 to book an appointment. Get your appointment now and step out of their cute boutique with incredible outfits closing 2019 with a bang! They deliver within 3-10 business days and even have their website where you can shop directly! So go check them out and thank us later!
- upwards: ₹ 2000
- Available Online
Comments (0)