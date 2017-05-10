Looking For A Weekend Getaway? Pangot Is What You Need

img-gallery-featured
Other

Pangot

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Kosiyakutoli Tehsil, Distt. Nainital, Uttarakhand

image-map-default

Great For

What Did I Like?

A quiet hill station, kept hidden away from the Nainital buzz, but equally beautiful. Stay at hidden valley resorts, which is still deep in the Pangot area. A 310km drive from Delhi, Pangot can give you a weekend you always wanted - living in tents, eating the healthy hilly food, going on treks to beautiful waterfalls, dipping your feet in small streams running through the area with your loved ones.

What's My Pro Tip

If you are a foodie, take your pick of snacks and drinks with you, because the area is at a considerable distance from main markets.

Anything Else

This is a perfect hideout for those who wish be to lost for a weekend, away from the hectic city life. If you are into sustainable works, you should check out the Geeli Mitti project, which is at a trekking distance from the resort. And if you contact them beforehand, you might be able to get your hands dirty and learn a few techniques yourself.

Other

Pangot

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Kosiyakutoli Tehsil, Distt. Nainital, Uttarakhand

image-map-default