A quiet hill station, kept hidden away from the Nainital buzz, but equally beautiful. Stay at hidden valley resorts, which is still deep in the Pangot area. A 310km drive from Delhi, Pangot can give you a weekend you always wanted - living in tents, eating the healthy hilly food, going on treks to beautiful waterfalls, dipping your feet in small streams running through the area with your loved ones.
Looking For A Weekend Getaway? Pangot Is What You Need
If you are a foodie, take your pick of snacks and drinks with you, because the area is at a considerable distance from main markets.
This is a perfect hideout for those who wish be to lost for a weekend, away from the hectic city life. If you are into sustainable works, you should check out the Geeli Mitti project, which is at a trekking distance from the resort. And if you contact them beforehand, you might be able to get your hands dirty and learn a few techniques yourself.
