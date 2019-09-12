Pregnancy is a beautiful process, but let's be honest, the nine months is a long time and may take a toll on you—especially not fitting into your favourite clothes. However, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't be able dress great and look even more gorgeous with that baby glow. Here's a list of the stores that provide comfy and stylish maternity wear and maternity dresses for all purposes.
Looking For Maternity Clothes Online? These 5 Brands Have Great Options
Pregnancy is a beautiful process, but let's be honest, the nine months is a long time and may take a toll on you—especially not fitting into your favourite clothes. However, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't be able dress great and look even more gorgeous with that baby glow. Here's a list of the stores that provide comfy and stylish maternity wear and maternity dresses for all purposes.
Morph Maternity
Recommended For: They have a range of maternity work-wear on their website, which is great to ensure your comfort while being appropriate clothing for the workplace as well. They also have a box set of 'essentials' depending on the trimester that you're in, which come with everything from pregnancy pillows to back-support belts.
Mama Couture
Recommended For: Apart from the normal clothing options, they have a 'Special Occasions' section on their website, which has dresses for baby showers and pregnancy shoots. You'll find both ethnic and western wear dresses in this section.
First Cry
Recommended For: That First Cry is the perfect website for all parents-to-be. It has everything that a woman and a baby may need during and after the pregnancy. From maternity wear and nursing bras, to parenting books and essentials for taking care of a baby, you'll find it all here.
Myntra
Recommended For: The website has a vast collection that ranges across brands. Their collection is trendier and more stylish than the ones on any other website.
H&M
Recommended For: The brand never disappoints when it comes to clothing (if you're somebody who buys into the ethics of fast fashion). If you're looking for chic and comfortable clothes for when you're expecting, the maternity line on their website is quite nice.
Seraphine
Seraphine is a UK-based, premium maternity wear brand that has a store in Select Citywalk. While you can always drop by their offline outlet for a shopping spree, they even have an online website and they deliver worldwide too! We love that Seraphine stocks pretty much everything that a soon-to-be mother would need, including maternity evening dresses, jackets, lingerie, and even baby clothes and post-maternity equipment.
