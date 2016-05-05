Quirky prints, a relaxed vibe {that screams beach} and budget pricing make RDKL U {radical you, duh} a great online shopping destination to get your basics in place.
Loud Prints And Casual Vibes Courtesy RDKL U Clothing
There’s a lot to browse on their site. Ladies, we suggest you head straight to the dresses or the crop top category. Here you will find skater dresses in a range of prints such as florals, chevron and even Aztec. And the good news? The sizes go up from XS to 5XL.
Their crop tops come in cutesy cat prints, florals and geometric patterns. Other offerings include casual hoodies, leggings, drape tees, sweatpants, tank tops, long sleeved tees and regular ones.
For The Men
Menfolk, you will love RDKL U’s full sleeve or half sleeve shirts {in polka, chevron and nice checks}. The hoodies, shorts, sweatpants and other Tees can be a bit loud, so make sure you go for some of their toned-down easier prints or colours. But we honestly loved their range of sandos {sleeveless tees} with beautiful graphic prints that are comfortable and carefree, suitable for beach getaways or even concerts on a hot summer’s night.
Anything But Simple
RDKL U also offers a collection of trippy eye masks that will make you want to snooze all day. Imagine sleeping with an eye mask with the universe on it – quite creative don’t you think? Roomy totes, pillow cases and stoles are other offerings with the same theme of vibrant colours and loud prints.
The clothes at RDKL U are quite affordable, and we are loving the ongoing sale, where you can score a crop top for as cheap as INR 579. The fact that you can custom design an outfit according to your size gets a thumbs up from us too.
Where: Shop online here
Price : INR 299 upwards
