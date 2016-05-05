Loud Prints And Casual Vibes Courtesy RDKL U Clothing

RDKL U also offers a collection of trippy eye masks that will make you want to snooze all day. Imagine sleeping with an eye mask with the universe on it – quite creative don’t you think? Roomy totes, pillow cases and stoles are other offerings with the same theme of vibrant colours and loud prints.

The clothes at RDKL U are quite affordable, and we are loving the ongoing sale, where you can score a crop top for as cheap as INR 579. The fact that you can custom design an outfit according to your size gets a thumbs up from us too.

Where: Shop online here

Price : INR 299 upwards

