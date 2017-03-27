Love Books? Then These Postcards Are Perfect For You!

They're available on Amazon India, so add to cart now!

A box of 100 postcards, each depicting an iconic Penguin book cover - from the classics to contemporary, new-age literature - this box combines my love for reading and writing. If you want to recreate the allure of sending postcards {and show your love for books} to friends and loved ones, then shop online for this now. Trust me, you'll love it.

You can also get these framed and design it as a collage for your reading nook.