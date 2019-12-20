I'm Loving The Edgy And Unique Jewellery From This Homegrown Brand

Vaitaanika is a brand that tells a story through the intricate artistry of each piece of jewel that they sell. Be it their Buddha collection, the honeycomb or the rainbow collection, every design is inspired from different parts of India, stands out and makes for a super Instagram shot! I recently got myself a pair of beautiful earrings with long tassels and a bodla that perfectly matched my mehendi outfit. I am personally a huge fan of their rings and maang teekas {they can be worn as a neckpiece too}. Made with precious stones and pure metals, Vaitaanika's jewellery is all about minimalist design, being bold and truly Indian; perfect for both an evening and a daytime look.