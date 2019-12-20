I'm Loving The Edgy And Unique Jewellery From This Homegrown Brand

Jewellery Shops

Vaitaanika

New Delhi, Delhi

118, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Vaitaanika is a brand that tells a story through the intricate artistry of each piece of jewel that they sell. Be it their Buddha collection, the honeycomb or the rainbow collection, every design is inspired from different parts of India, stands out and makes for a super Instagram shot! I recently got myself a pair of beautiful earrings with long tassels and a bodla that perfectly matched my mehendi outfit. I am personally a huge fan of their rings and maang teekas {they can be worn as a neckpiece too}. Made with precious stones and pure metals, Vaitaanika's jewellery is all about minimalist design, being bold and truly Indian; perfect for both an evening and a daytime look.

What's My Pro Tip

Meet Ageerika Hari, the designer herself who will help you customise jewellery as per your requirement and budget.

Anything Else

Once crafted and and sold, no design ever gets re-created for another customer.

