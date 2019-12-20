Grab A Chair & Let Us Tell You About This Luxurious Furniture Store!

If you’re anything like us, you believe that art doesn’t only belong on walls. So, if you’re up for extending the art to your furniture, you have to check out Coppice Furniture.

Their store is 25,000 square feet of gorgeous furniture that will add a luxurious touch to your living space. They’ve got stuff to deck out your entire house - from a unique curved bed in your bedroom to sofas, dining tables and even chandeliers and other light fixtures! So just a warning, while you may enter looking for just a table for your living room, you might just walk out with the entire new set up for your bedroom as well.



They ensure you receive the highest quality products so there’s a pretty thorough 3-stage quality check and even the delivery is meticulously done so you’ll never receive a damaged product.



What you can’t miss at all though is that their in-house designers will customise your piece of art (read: furniture) for you based on your taste and preference. There’s no settling for what’s on display, Coppice Furniture is delivering perfection and luxury right to your home. Are you planning your housewarming party already?