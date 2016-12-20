Ruby Wow! You Can Now Buy M.A.C Without Getting Off Your Couch

We love everything M.A.C has to offer, but their lipsticks are perhaps the most sought after products. We’re still waiting for the official launch to see which M.A.C. products will be available on Nykaa, but going by what many popular fashion and beauty bloggers have been posting, the lipsticks are confirmed.

Can’t go wrong with Ruby Woo—it’s perhaps the perfect shade of red out there. Want something more wintery? Try Diva—a dark wine shade.