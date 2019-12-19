Delhi Has Its Own Wax Museum! Been There Yet?

Madame Tussauds Museum has its 23rd branch in Delhi in Connaught Place. It has on display around 40 exquisite wax models including those of Bollywood and Hollywood actors, singers, famous sportspeople and influential leaders. Be sure to notice the intricate details of these wax figures as they take up to 7-8 months to finish. The clothes and accessories worn by these models have also been donated by the celebrities.

As for other fun things that you can do here, try getting wax replicas of your hand and you can even play virtual games.