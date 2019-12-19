Delhi Has Its Own Wax Museum! Been There Yet?

img-gallery-featured
Museums

Madame Tussauds

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.3

Regal Building, 44, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Madame Tussauds Museum has its 23rd branch in Delhi in Connaught Place. It has on display around 40 exquisite wax models including those of Bollywood and Hollywood actors, singers, famous sportspeople and influential leaders. Be sure to notice the intricate details of these wax figures as they take up to 7-8 months to finish. The clothes and accessories worn by these models have also been donated by the celebrities.

As for other fun things that you can do here, try getting wax replicas of your hand and you can even play virtual games.

What Could Be Better

The tickets sold at the venue are a little expensive and cost around INR 900/person. Do check out their online portal for a 30-35% discount.

Also On Madame Tussauds
Museums

Madame Tussauds

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.3

Regal Building, 44, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default