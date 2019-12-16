Make Merry this Festive Season Only At India’s Most Jolly Gastropub, Monkey Bar!

2020 is coming to a close, signifying the end of a decade! (Dramatic Pause) While we wrap our heads around this, it is a season of merry making, being jolly, getting ready for the change, and most importantly, time to party!! And we are here to tell you about the hottest party in town that’s happening at Monkey Bar from Dec 16, 2019 all the way to January 5, 2020! Yes it’s a month long party to celebrate the end of a wonderful decade! ‘Jolly Good Fellows’ is all about Anglo Indians and their ‘joie di vivre’! In case you were wondering what to expect, it’s a month long celebration of delicious food with decadent flavours, mighty cocktails (shaken and stirred), music, dance, and whole big dollop of the festive spirit!

‘The Jolly Good Fellows’ menu offers exquisite dishes that celebrate the Anglo Indian cuisine in its entirety! Just to give you an idea (and make yours and our mouths water), this menu includes some Jolly Good Dishes as well such as Maka Pao De (bread and butter with a Portuguese twist), to Bombils Men (Maharashtrian cuisine inspired, semolina-coated and pan-seared Bombay Duck) with some Ball Curry and Pao (a slow-cooked Railway-style mutton meatball

curry, served with buttered pao and prawn balchao butter) and Pain Perdu Toast (a French inspired dessert with an Anglo-Indian persona added by an almond cream and gulkund topping) to end the meal on a sweet note! We don’t know about you but we’re excited! Have scrumptious food while sipping on some festive cocktails such as Shaken Bacon (a playful concoction of bacon and booze with Jameson Irish whiskey, maple syrup) and Brandy Bugger (a heady mix of brandy, orange, lime and peach).