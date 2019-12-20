Make Your Own Mug Garden With These Miniature Gnomes & Mushroom Houses

When Namisha began, it was merely to find a way to go back to a magical childhood where everything beautiful prompted a willing suspension of disbelief. After people laid eyes on these cute lil’ creatures, they wanted a loaded mug themselves. This led to a Facebook page where people regularly hit her with customisation requests (she’s dabbled in everything from a pea-sized teapot to topical things like Santa Claus figurines) and the ball was rolling like nobody's business.

The coolest thing about this garden decor is that it’s all handcrafted and hand-painted using a lump of clay. They’re all whimsical, colourful and totes adorable. She has even come up with her line of miniature fridge magnets and earrings that are cute as a button.