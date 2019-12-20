Rekindle Your Romance With Riverside Picnics & Bonfires At This Cosy Cottage

Each of the rooms open up to a balcony and breathtaking views of Rohtang and Hampta Pass. Sit back and listen to the sound of the river Beas rushing over pebbles, while you sip on a cup of chai with your SO. Done up primarily in wood, the rooms are understated, yet elegant. They’re equipped with a mini bar, coffee maker and running hot water so you’ll be very comfortable here.

Wake up to hot, buttery parathas and then, challenge bae to a game of Scrabble in the common living area, before you head out to explore Old Manali together.

If you’re a stickler for lists and planning, here’s what your romantic getaway needs to include: Some adventure sports (you could go rafting on the Beas river or paragliding in Solang Valley), a trip to the Roerich Art Gallery so you can be fancy and admire the work of Russian painter Nicolas Roerich, and a riverside picnic for two. Don’t forget to share a plate of Maggi as you watch the sun set over the mountain tops.

The best bit about your stay at Shobla Pine Royale is that it’ll be budget-friendly – less than INR 4,000/night (inclusive of breakfast). This has ‘weekend getaway’ written all over it.

