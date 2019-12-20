Escape to Old Manali for the weekend and check in to Shobla Pine Royale. Situated on the banks of River Beas and overlooking snow-capped mountain peaks, everything about this cottage in the hills is dreamy and romantic.
Rekindle Your Romance With Riverside Picnics & Bonfires At This Cosy Cottage
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Each of the rooms open up to a balcony and breathtaking views of Rohtang and Hampta Pass. Sit back and listen to the sound of the river Beas rushing over pebbles, while you sip on a cup of chai with your SO. Done up primarily in wood, the rooms are understated, yet elegant. They’re equipped with a mini bar, coffee maker and running hot water so you’ll be very comfortable here.
Wake up to hot, buttery parathas and then, challenge bae to a game of Scrabble in the common living area, before you head out to explore Old Manali together.
If you’re a stickler for lists and planning, here’s what your romantic getaway needs to include: Some adventure sports (you could go rafting on the Beas river or paragliding in Solang Valley), a trip to the Roerich Art Gallery so you can be fancy and admire the work of Russian painter Nicolas Roerich, and a riverside picnic for two. Don’t forget to share a plate of Maggi as you watch the sun set over the mountain tops.
The best bit about your stay at Shobla Pine Royale is that it’ll be budget-friendly – less than INR 4,000/night (inclusive of breakfast). This has ‘weekend getaway’ written all over it.
What Could Be Better
The cottage is not situated in the main area so most touristy attractions will be a bit far away. But on the bright side, you can sleep peacefully without any noise.
Comments (0)