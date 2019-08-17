Comfy, Subtle And Oh-So Chic: I Love Marcus Taurus' Everyday Flats

Marcus Taurus is an awesome Indie brand on LBB doing upbeat vegan leather footwear that keeps my eco-right heart and fashion-conscious sole satisfied. Pretty much all their designs are super versatile - you can rock them at work as well as at drinks after. I personally love their ruffled designs and slingback details plus they're available for super affordable prices all year round. The best part? This brand swears by comfort and makes sure all their flats come with a cushioned sole. Read on to shop my top picks...

