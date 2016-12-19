This Tailor In CP Stitches Stunning Women’s Clothes

New Prominent Tailors, opposite PVR Plaza, is more than 50-years-old and has a reputation for being the literati and arty-farty clan’s go-to darzi for dresses, tops, blazers, suits, blouses and everything that requires bespoke tailoring.
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Anuj Tahim, with his father, have dealt with stylish women for decades (clearly particular about what they want), and thanks to that, have been able to recreate runway looks to appease the city’s high and mighty. Images of their past work are up on their Facebook, in case you need to check them out.
They have a ready collection of catalogues and fashion magazines if you haven’t already made up your mind about the cut and silhouette. Or, you can download exactly what’s on your mind and they’ll make it to measure.
In-the-know stylists tell us that it’s totally worth making a trip to this shop for ladylike blazers at INR 3,500, dresses starting at INR 800 and a whole range of tops for INR 500 – 600.
To add to the experience, let us tell you that Anujh is pretty disciplined about the timelines, and is tech-savvy too. You can find New Prominent {forgive the bad name} on Facebook. Cool, right?
The father-son duo wear an air of confidence that probably stems from having delivered Western, Indian and fusion designs to the fussiest of fuss balls.
