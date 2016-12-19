This Tailor In CP Stitches Stunning Women’s Clothes

Anuj Tahim, with his father, have dealt with stylish women for decades (clearly particular about what they want), and thanks to that, have been able to recreate runway looks to appease the city’s high and mighty. Images of their past work are up on their Facebook, in case you need to check them out.

They have a ready collection of catalogues and fashion magazines if you haven’t already made up your mind about the cut and silhouette. Or, you can download exactly what’s on your mind and they’ll make it to measure.