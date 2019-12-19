This Budget Eatery Is The New Foodie Hub!

NSP being a food hub introduces a new addition to this heaven and from what we’ve heard, they’re open till 2 AM at night! Cafe Night Lamp recently opened its new outlet in NSP and this place looks like just the place where you might wanna drop by after your late night office or a late night hunger can make you drop here ‘cause it stays open until 2 AM! This new budget eatery has a range of drool-worthy goodies including dishes like Loaded Fries, Super Duper Burger, Butter Noodles and lots more. While you’re busy stuffing your mouth with these toothsome varieties, make sure you sip on chilled shakes like KitKat Shake and Ferrero Rocher Shake which is a must try. So, what are you waiting for hope on to this foodie hub tonight!