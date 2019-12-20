An initiative by Agrasar, Societymaker empowers migrant women, residing in Gurgaon, by offering skill-building and income-generation opportunities. The result? Hand-crafted jute products with lots of heart.
A Community Of Migrant Women In Gurgaon Is Stitching Up A Storm
What's The Story?
Agrasar, a not-for-profit organisation, runs Societymaker with the purpose of rehabilitating disadvantaged, migrant women from urban villages in Gurgaon {a staggering 25% of Gurgaon’s migrant population is actually women from Orissa, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh}.
A forty-day skill-building workshop in the basics of stitching, crocheting and screen-printing later, these women are incorporated in the production process. The end product? Eco-friendly, sustainable jute accessories, bags and home decor merchandise that looks really good.
Just Jute
All of Societymaker’s wares are made entirely of jute but that hasn’t hampered style or design! We’re loving their range of pouches – perfect to store everything from your make-up to coins that always seem to get away. Having mastered the art of screen-printing, the women working with Societymaker have conceptualised and created some quirky journals, so you can keep stock of ideas, calories or things-to-do.
We spotted a beautiful, Winter Wonderland-esque wine bottle cover that’s almost too pretty to gift! At INR 150, it’s a complete steal and we’ll be getting a couple, to deal with any separation anxiety. Replace plastic shopping bags with one of their simple, functional and, most importantly, environment-friendly carry bags.
Shop Societymaker
It’s possible you stopped by Societymaker’s display of bottle covers, journals, bags, bangles or storage baskets at Dastkar. The products made by these creatively women are showcased at exhibitions across the city and are available to shop online as well {on MarketStreat, Kraftly, World Art Community and even Etsy!}.
You could even scroll through their Instagram and place orders there, if that’s easier. Prices start at INR 60 for coin pouches.
