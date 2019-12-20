A Community Of Migrant Women In Gurgaon Is Stitching Up A Storm

All of Societymaker’s wares are made entirely of jute but that hasn’t hampered style or design! We’re loving their range of pouches – perfect to store everything from your make-up to coins that always seem to get away. Having mastered the art of screen-printing, the women working with Societymaker have conceptualised and created some quirky journals, so you can keep stock of ideas, calories or things-to-do.

We spotted a beautiful, Winter Wonderland-esque wine bottle cover that’s almost too pretty to gift! At INR 150, it’s a complete steal and we’ll be getting a couple, to deal with any separation anxiety. Replace plastic shopping bags with one of their simple, functional and, most importantly, environment-friendly carry bags.