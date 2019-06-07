Winter wonderland! Head To Dayara Bugyal For A Magical Escape

Fed up with the bustling city life? Need an escape? Love nature? If your answer is yes, then head to Uttarakhand for this trek. The trek (12057 ft) is a mesmerizing combination of forests and meadows (and frozen ponds in the winter). You will be blown away by the majestic mountains and the sheer beauty of nature. The trek organised by Indiahikes is an easy-moderate one. So don't worry if you're not a pro (though it requires a basic fitness level for your safety). You can mingle with people from all over India, make friends and have a great time. Though this trek can be done through other organisations also, I would recommend doing it through a recognised organisation like India Hikes(For safety purposes).