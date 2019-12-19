Mussoorie For Your Next Vacay? Stay At This Gorgeous Property Near Mall Road

Want to stay close to the happening Mall road and still look for peace? The Sylverton Mussoorie by the Leisure Hotels should definitely be on your list next time you are planning for a vacay in the queen of hills. The hotel is located just 100 metres from the Mall road, on the picture palace side of Mussoorie. Revamped with a new look, the ambience of this place will take your breath away as the aesthetics blends perfectly with its surroundings. The place is so close to the crowded Mall road yet has maintained a peaceful environment to relax and unwind. It's a perfect blend of luxury and the old world charm, reflecting the regal graciousness of the Colonial Era. The property has a huge landscape garden terrace to soak in some sunlight and also experience the breathtaking view of the Doon valley at night. The rooms are spacious with the perfect vintage Palette, with floral linen and solid curtains. The rustic furniture adds to the charm and blends aesthetically with the ambience. The garden valley view rooms open up to the beautiful garden terrace while the valley view enjoys the panoramic view of the Doon Valley as well as the top view of the terrace. The in-house restaurant provides with an exquisite dining experience with indoor sophisticated seating as well as an elaborated outdoor seating. The multi-cuisine restaurant - The latitude is open for all-day dining and the Woody Barrel Bar gives you elaborate options for amazing cocktails and liquor. The breakfast buffet will pamper your taste buds with an elaborated menu - from sausages to dosas to cheese omelettes. There is also an outdoor barbeque set up on the terrace to enjoy your time at your own pace with your favourite booze. They are soon coming up with Tattva spa with a wide range of Therapeutic massage and organic treatment to revitalize your mind and body. Also, there is a specially designed area for kids with swing sets and slides to keep them entertained. So, I am saying, book this amazing stay next time you are in Mussoorie with your family or bae and you can thank me later.