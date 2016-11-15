MussoorieMusings: Treks, Attics, & Buransh Mojitos At Mosaic Hotels

If you’re in hibernation mode already and simply wish to cuddle up in springy king-sized beds {or cozy corners} and taking in the beautiful panoramic views of the Himalayas, then ask for the valley-facing ones out of the 46 rooms here. We recommend the duplex attic if you’re travelling with an entourage and like your space. The quirky décor here is also a sight for sore eyes.

Work out those knots with a spa massage or bask in the lap of luxury at their huge indoor swimming pool; they’ve got enough to keep you happy within the premises. The Kids’ Zone and accommodating staff make a good case if you wish to steal a few quiet moments sans the bundles of joy {hey, hey, no judging}.

No trip to Mussoorie can ever be complete without a leisurely stroll along the good ol’ Mall Road, which is right outside the hotel bustling with woollens, pickles, and bakeries.