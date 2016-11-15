Next time you answer the call of the mountains, pick Mosaic Hotels for the perfect mix of luxury and adventure.
#MussoorieMusings: Treks, Attics, & Buransh Mojitos At Mosaic Hotels
A Room Of One’s Own
If you’re in hibernation mode already and simply wish to cuddle up in springy king-sized beds {or cozy corners} and taking in the beautiful panoramic views of the Himalayas, then ask for the valley-facing ones out of the 46 rooms here. We recommend the duplex attic if you’re travelling with an entourage and like your space. The quirky décor here is also a sight for sore eyes.
Work out those knots with a spa massage or bask in the lap of luxury at their huge indoor swimming pool; they’ve got enough to keep you happy within the premises. The Kids’ Zone and accommodating staff make a good case if you wish to steal a few quiet moments sans the bundles of joy {hey, hey, no judging}.
No trip to Mussoorie can ever be complete without a leisurely stroll along the good ol’ Mall Road, which is right outside the hotel bustling with woollens, pickles, and bakeries.
The Birds & The Bees
For green warriors who fancy tip-toeing across mossy boulders and streams in dense jungles, collecting porcupine quills, bird-watching and braving nettles, the range of outdoor activities offered by Mosaic certainly go beyond the regular church and camel back routine.
The guided walks {heritage, food, and photo} and tours {hiking, trekking, and cycling}, conducted by Deepak {a local who knows the terrain like the back of his hand and gives you a TIL moment every few seconds} give adventurous souls the opportunity to explore nearby areas like Landour, Bhatoli, Jabar Khet and Binog Hills.
The nature trails are guaranteed to send your zoom lens into overdrive; we dare say our Insta feed has turned into a Nat Geo gallery already!
#LBBTip: Opt for the nature walk and picnic at Brentwood Sanctuary, a 15-km drive from the hotel, if you just want to test the waters.
‘Random’ Cravings
All that climbing and clicking definitely works up an appetite. You can refuel with Indian and Continental cuisine at the all-day dining indoor restaurant called Random, or sip on a steaming cuppa kulhad chai with evening nibbles at Charcoal on the terrace {skip the coffee if you’re particular about yours}. Random has a delish buffet, but pick the former for the view and a round of Tambola.
Anything Else?
If you’d like to take a slice of Uttarakhand back with you, there’s a culinary session by Chef Dheeraj at noon. We tried our hand at Chainsoo, an authentic roasted Garhwali dal and Bal Mithai. The Buransh Mojito {Buransh is a local flower}, an in-house innovation, is a must try, too.
PS: The Wi Fi is a bit erratic here
So We’re Saying…
Give your over-worked lungs a much-needed break and head to Mosaic Hotels in Mussoorie for a veritable feast for your senses! Exchanging stale polluted air and zero visibility for sunshine and clear skies seems fair, no?
Where: Picture Palace End, Mall Road, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
Contact: 0135 2636200, +91 7088101415
