Mutton Shahi Korma And Chicken Galauti Kabab At Alkakori Alkauser

Kebabs, biryanis and all things Mughlai; this place is the go-to joint for it all. Popular among meat lovers, it serves an array of scrumptious mutton and chicken dishes along with the other Mughlai offerings, and does so with perfection.

There will never be a time when you find the food here to be flawed or not prepared to your liking, and the restaurant is always ready to rectify if that somehow happens to be the case. One can indulge in their trademark kakori kebabs, mutton barra, chicken galauti kabab {we prefer this over the Mutton variant}, chicken reshmi kabab or the classic tandoori options from their grill. Mutton shahi korma, kadhai mutton, paneer lababdar and Kashmiri dum aloo are the popular gravy options here. and each dish promises to impress.

For those who love Awadhi spice blends {specially biryanis,} the Luckhnawi dum handi biryani is worth a shot. You can also choose to try the variety of rolls on offer, but they aren’t really that unique as compared to the other items on the menu.

Phirni is the only sweet dish they offer, and its thick creamy texture wins big time.