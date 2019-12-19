Situated in a market visited mostly by people looking to pick up their dose of booze, this restaurant makes for the best bet to pick up your drinking snacks. The food served here offers an interesting blend of spices and well-cooked meats, at a price that is just right {considering the size of their portions}.
Mutton Shahi Korma And Chicken Galauti Kabab At Alkakori Alkauser
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: DHAULA KUAN
Shortcut
Chow Down
Kakori Kabab, Chicken Galauti Kabab
Sip On
Aerated Drinks
Winning For
The extensive range of Mughlai food that they offer is something that will make you keep coming back. The service takes time, but the food is definitely worth the wait. The meat is prepared to a ‘melt in the mouth’ consistency, and is spiced beautifully with their special spice mix. The staff is helpful, and doesn’t mind adding extra gravy or salad to your meals if you ask.
Take It Away!
The restaurant isn’t really big on seating, and offers a small set of tables that can seat around 20 – 25 people. The restaurant is squeaky clean, despite the not-so-clean area that surrounds the setup, and the aroma of the freshly made kebabs is perpetually in the air {what could be better}.
While the restaurant does seem to attract a few drunk people sometimes, the staff has a strict policy against it and makes sure that your experience there isn’t affected {we recommend a takeaway for the best experience}.
Mughal Lovin’
Kebabs, biryanis and all things Mughlai; this place is the go-to joint for it all. Popular among meat lovers, it serves an array of scrumptious mutton and chicken dishes along with the other Mughlai offerings, and does so with perfection.
There will never be a time when you find the food here to be flawed or not prepared to your liking, and the restaurant is always ready to rectify if that somehow happens to be the case. One can indulge in their trademark kakori kebabs, mutton barra, chicken galauti kabab {we prefer this over the Mutton variant}, chicken reshmi kabab or the classic tandoori options from their grill. Mutton shahi korma, kadhai mutton, paneer lababdar and Kashmiri dum aloo are the popular gravy options here. and each dish promises to impress.
For those who love Awadhi spice blends {specially biryanis,} the Luckhnawi dum handi biryani is worth a shot. You can also choose to try the variety of rolls on offer, but they aren’t really that unique as compared to the other items on the menu.
Phirni is the only sweet dish they offer, and its thick creamy texture wins big time.
So, We’re Thinking…
If it is authentic Mughlai flavours you are looking for and a trip to Old Delhi isn’t really possible, this is the restaurant for you. The service can be pretty slow at times, but the food makes up for the wait. Be sure to slip in a request for extra gravy and salad when you’re there.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RACE COURSE
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SIKANDARPUR
