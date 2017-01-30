Springhouse in Pamposh Enclave, with its seven branches already across Delhi/NCR, is the newest coworking space you can check out if you live around Pamposh Enclave.
Need A Coworking Space? Check Out Springhouse In Pamposh Enclave
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
Who Is It For?
With the growing number of startups and contract-based professionals in the city, Springhouse provides a comfortable jampad for whoever who wants to rent a desk and work off of. The best part? Being located around some of the busiest commercial regions in the city ensures that you won’t have to go far to sort your daily work-related needs.
Why Should I Check It Out?
Springhouse is not new in the coworking space, and their experience ensures that the space provides what you’re looking for. There’s no deposit or lock-in period for renting out a desk here, and the prices are not that exorbitant, either {INR 5,000 for a desk per month}.
So, We're Saying...
Want to get busy with realizing that startup dream of yours? Or just get a desk to finish that pending project in peace? You need to check this out.
