This New Range By Innisfree Is Basically A Love Letter To Dry Skin

First things first—whoever’s done the packaging of this range is a genius. The shaded electric blue is stunning. Even if you’re not a skincare buff, you still might lose that resolve you’re so proud of.

This range is concocted using lava seawater found under the lowest layer of the ocean, unexposed from the external environment. Which basically means it retains a high amount of natural anti-oxidants and minerals which are super good for you. Win!