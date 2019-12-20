Not The Backpack Variety? Take Bae And Kick Back At This Quiet Cottage In Kasol

There’s little distraction at this boutique property that’s got beautiful vintage furniture dressed in dreamy florals. You’ll wake up to the gurgling river that flows through Parvati valley and be surrounded by the lovely hill-smell from the pines and foliage. There isn’t even a TV because you’re supposed to reconnect with nature, guys. So, you can take off for a walk in the woods and enjoy the simple joys of life like holding hands and plucking berries.The strawberries growing in clusters are a stunner by the way.

We actually loved this world away from Kasol’s tourist trail with trippy cafes and dodgy parties. Don’t get us wrong. You aren’t supposed to embrace a hermit life here. This home stay is withing five-seven minutes of the market so if you ever need to experience civilisation, it’s right there – shops, eateries and all.