A day before my family wedding I realised that my blouse wasn't the right fit. But lucky me I found this awesome place called the Deepak Creations, where they had ready-made fancy blouses of all types. With beaded work, corset, halter neck and or even plain! Sometimes we all need a quick solution and this was the perfect one. Prices were not too bad starting at Rs1,050 to a fully beaded one at Rs 2,250. Plus it's located in the heart of Delhi Greater Kailash part one.
Watch Out For This Hidden Outlet In GK For Those Perfect Sari Blouses
A trial room!
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
