Watch Out For This Hidden Outlet In GK For Those Perfect Sari Blouses

A day before my family wedding I realised that my blouse wasn't the right fit. But lucky me I found this awesome place called the Deepak Creations, where they had ready-made fancy blouses of all types. With beaded work, corset, halter neck and or even plain! Sometimes we all need a quick solution and this was the perfect one. Prices were not too bad starting at Rs1,050 to a fully beaded one at Rs 2,250. Plus it's located in the heart of Delhi Greater Kailash part one.