Watch Out For This Hidden Outlet In GK For Those Perfect Sari Blouses

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Deepak Creations

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi

M-1, Shop 1, Near Jagdish Store, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default
  • Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A day before my family wedding I realised that my blouse wasn't the right fit. But lucky me I found this awesome place called the Deepak Creations, where they had ready-made fancy blouses of all types. With beaded work, corset, halter neck and or even plain! Sometimes we all need a quick solution and this was the perfect one. Prices were not too bad starting at Rs1,050 to a fully beaded one at Rs 2,250. Plus it's located in the heart of Delhi Greater Kailash part one.

What Could Be Better?

A trial room!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

