Fresh Veggies, Haleem & Stationery: This Sunday Organic Market Has Everything

The Organic Farmer's Market is back in session and now, you can shop for the best seasonal produce and stay assured about the quality of whatever you're buying. This market is for everyone out there who loves fresh and organic food or is trying to switch to the same.

The market will be on every Sunday till the end of December, and boy, are we glad. Delhi Organic Farmers' Market is bringing farmers and their produce from different states, along with a growing list of suppliers and artisans who practice sustainable techniques to offer environmentally conscious foods.

At this organic market, you'll be able to find organic cheese (made out of cow milk and goat milk), various kinds of lentils, organic beans, hand-pounded rice, methi seeds and pearl-millets. Farmers from Ghaziabad and Rajasthan with the freshest and best produce will be selling their products here as well! Also, there'll be a separate counter run by women from Nizamuddin Basti who'll be serving Biryani, Haleem, and kebabs. And we bet you'll be glad to know that you'll be able to find stationary items and accessories (like hand-crafted bags). Also, those of you who are loyal fans of the market, will be happy to find the usual brands and companies like Tijara Organic Farm, Slurrp Farm, 4S Organic Milk, Jaivik Haat- Natural & Organic Food here this year as well.