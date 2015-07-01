You heard us. We said sandals. Not floaters, not chappals, and nothing from Red Tape. We’re talking masculine, leather, summer friendly, strappy sandals. You can thank us later, right after you get yourself a little pedicure.
Our Top Ten Picks for Men's Summer Sandals
Fabindia
Fabindia has started a new collection of leather, strappy sandals for both men and women, so we’re not talking about the Juttis. Gladiators, back open, and slip-ons – all perfect to match an Indian, and not so Indian outfit. Oh and then there is the Kohlapuri, so you can stay in safe zone.
Where: Find one closest you, here. {They don’t retail shoes online}
Aldo
But an obvious fit, Aldo does everything, from the flip flop, to the leather open back slip-ons, gladiators, and the criss cross buckled sandal, you know the this-goes-with-every-Indian-outfit variety. Although on the pricier side, there’s something to be said about their finish.
Find one closest you, here.
Bittoo Chappal Store
If and when you venture into Paharganj, this store does custom made Banerji’s, because we know no store bought shoe can hold your massive foot together.
Where: Shop 5084, Main Bazaar, Pahar Ganj; Contact: 01123585278
Find out more here.
- Upwards: ₹ 300
Chappers
Although in eclectic colours, kitschy designs and with hints of pink, the leather-made Kohlapuris are big hits with the ladies here at LBB. Although it will take a certain type of man with a distinct sense of style to pull them off, we think you should be spoilt for choice.
Where: Shop them online, here.
TSG
One word: customization. Show up, picture in hand, and leave, shoe in hand. Don’t expect your shoe to live through tremendous wear and tear, but it will last you one whole season.
Where: 118 B Shahpur Jat; Contact: 01126498404
Stay updated with them, on Facebook, here.
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
Koovs
It’s a wonder we made it past the women’s section, but we did, and we liked. The men’s shoe collection is stellar, and besides one too many espadrilles, expect on trend double strapped open back sandals, single strap sandals {Birkenstock-ish}, Roman leather sandals, crossover flats, and ankle high gladiators. Defs for the more fashionably experimental male, but who ever got lucky playing it safe?
Where: Shop them online, here.
Bata
You know you can’t go wrong. Every man in your family, across generations, will agree, wholeheartedly. And they’ll show you their Bata’s they bought fifty years ago to prove it.
Where: Shop online, or find one nearest you, here.
