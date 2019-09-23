Checkout These 5 Places That Will Make Your Pet Feel Special & Pampered

Barks and Meows is a cafe where you can find a large playground with outdoor furniture for your dogs & cats to play around. You can get yourself delicious food while you order food for your pets (yes, they have a separate menu for the pets). It is indeed a place where you and your pet can relax because the trained staff is so pet-loving & friendly. Be assured of the fact that your pets will leave smiling with a content heart. That’s not all, your cuddly pal can enjoy a splash in the swimming pool along with boarding facilities available wherein the temperature is controlled indoor and outdoor area for each individual pet (say, whaaa!?). You can even get your feline friends to the cattery. With free entry, you can grab delicious pet food made from fresh produce sourced locally.

AND, if you are looking at boarding, day boarding, basic grooming, pet travel and organizing your pet’s birthday or even your own birthday party, you can easily rely on the good folks at Barks and Meows. On top of that, you can also be a part of the parties that they organize like a pet pool party, comedy evening with your pets, music night with your pet and so much more! Did we just sort all your pet outing woes?