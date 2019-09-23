Seeing your pets grow a year older is always an emotional moment. All the pet parents reading this, it is a day of celebrating the good old memories with them with your fam. To make their day exciting, here are the 5 ways in which you can make them feel special along with their mates.
Checkout These 5 Places That Will Make Your Pet Feel Special & Pampered
A Day Out With Pets
Barks and Meows is a cafe where you can find a large playground with outdoor furniture for your dogs & cats to play around. You can get yourself delicious food while you order food for your pets (yes, they have a separate menu for the pets). It is indeed a place where you and your pet can relax because the trained staff is so pet-loving & friendly. Be assured of the fact that your pets will leave smiling with a content heart. That’s not all, your cuddly pal can enjoy a splash in the swimming pool along with boarding facilities available wherein the temperature is controlled indoor and outdoor area for each individual pet (say, whaaa!?). You can even get your feline friends to the cattery. With free entry, you can grab delicious pet food made from fresh produce sourced locally.
AND, if you are looking at boarding, day boarding, basic grooming, pet travel and organizing your pet’s birthday or even your own birthday party, you can easily rely on the good folks at Barks and Meows. On top of that, you can also be a part of the parties that they organize like a pet pool party, comedy evening with your pets, music night with your pet and so much more! Did we just sort all your pet outing woes?
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Accessories & Pet Outfits
At Darvey’s website, you can get a wide selection of luxury products. A cursory search of the site will show you large sections for clothes, bags, shoes, and accessories, sourced for a variety of designer brands. Give your fluffies a makeover with The Darvey’s outfit that will not only make them look special but will also get you the best set of instagrammable pictures.
Food & Cakes
You can get completely gluten-free, 100% natural, safe for dogs and preservative-free cakes from The Barkery. They home delivery and you can even pick up your order from there. You can get a large variety of new and innovative products for dogs, all of them are so good that you will want to buy it all! Best part? All the products contain have the right nutritive value for your furballs!
Grooming Services For Your Furballs
Sicon’s is an all-in-one store for your pet to get pampered and fit. So, to ensure that your kitten or doggo enters their party all groomed, take them for oil massages (hey, pupper and kittens needs relaxation too!), haircuts, shampoos, manicures and pedicures as grooming services for both cats and dogs. There is a vet is also available throughout the day (although it’s better to call them beforehand) to take care of your little buddy when he/she is feeling a little under the weather. In the massive, multi-storeyed pet store, you can also find a huge repository of the toys, leashes, food bowls, and games for your cuddle buddy.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Gifts For Your Pooch-mate
The best way to celebrate and end any birthday party is to give and get return gift (who are we kidding, we still ‘em). LANA is an Indian brand where you can get some funky accessories for dogs and other products for pet parents and lovers. You can find some creative designs in their range right from exclusive dog supplies for your pooch to some quirky home décor, gifts and fashion accessories for pooch lovers. For your dogs they have colourful bandannas, cosy beds, squeaky toys and lazy mats. You can now spoil all the doggos in the party by gifting him or her best comfort they deserve.
