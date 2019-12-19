Give Your Home A Royal Look With This Brand's Dramatic Sofas & Frames

Parrot And Lily is an Indian home decor brand that designs beautiful, elegant home decor that has of a lot of Baroque and Rococo art elements. It is intricate, dramatic and extravagant. It looks fancy, and is definitely not understated in anyway. Although, It has been around for quite some time now, we just want to extend a few words of appreciation towards it.

Since, French architecture has always fascinated me and a lot of it is a result of the Baroque and Rococo art movement that occurred in the 17 to 18th century, this brand's products obviously had me starry-eyed.

Picture regal looking golden frames that have detailed carvings, beautifully carved out chairs, grand and tufted beds - they have it all. They also have dining tables, side tables, dressers, and armoires that look like they've been pulled right out of a fairy tale. In fact, think of it as if you've entered Disney's Beauty & The Beast, inside Prince Adam's castle. I mean, I don't know about the Prince, but I'd definitely take the castle and that decor!