Potterheads! Head Out To This Cafe In Rohini Right Away

Cafes

The Hogwarts Cafe

Rohini, New Delhi
397 & 398, Pocket B-5, Sector 3, Rohini, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Harry Potter theme makes it awesome also their interior goes hand in hand with the cafes name. Even their menu is based on the harry potter novel characters and their food is amazing and tempting. We tried shakes, pizza and special garlic bread and a spider web nachos. For the harry potter fans The Hogwarts Cafe is the best place to be!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Kids

