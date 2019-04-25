Harry Potter theme makes it awesome also their interior goes hand in hand with the cafes name. Even their menu is based on the harry potter novel characters and their food is amazing and tempting. We tried shakes, pizza and special garlic bread and a spider web nachos. For the harry potter fans The Hogwarts Cafe is the best place to be!
Potterheads! Head Out To This Cafe In Rohini Right Away
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: ROHINI WEST
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family, Kids
