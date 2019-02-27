Check Out Peeli Dori For Some Fabulous Home Decor And Beautiful Apparel

Handicrafts Stores

Peeli Dori

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

52-K, Jungi Lane, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

If you’re on the periphery of Dada Jungi Lane in Shahpur Jat, you’ll find a cute little shop called Peeli Dori, which houses fabulous home décor and clothes.

What Makes It Awesome

Peeli Dori has a lot of handcrafted products made by women from rural India, who use raw cloth to sew gorgeous dresses, shirts, cushions etc. We love the fact that it’s so raw and transparent, and that the handcrafted finished product looks classy and elegant at the same time.

Each label has a picture of the woman on it, describing her efforts in to making the clothes from scratch. Community development never looked better to us!

Apart from clothes, we loved their hand-knitted cushions in pastels and teal. Rugged and luxurious at the same time, these cushions are again the handy work of rural women working through communities. When those shiny, velvety cushions don’t do justice to your couch, you can always try these out.

What Could Be Better

They have a great website, but we wish they had a couple more on-ground stores. 

