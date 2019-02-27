If you’re on the periphery of Dada Jungi Lane in Shahpur Jat, you’ll find a cute little shop called Peeli Dori, which houses fabulous home décor and clothes.
Check Out Peeli Dori For Some Fabulous Home Decor And Beautiful Apparel
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Peeli Dori has a lot of handcrafted products made by women from rural India, who use raw cloth to sew gorgeous dresses, shirts, cushions etc. We love the fact that it’s so raw and transparent, and that the handcrafted finished product looks classy and elegant at the same time.
Each label has a picture of the woman on it, describing her efforts in to making the clothes from scratch. Community development never looked better to us!
Apart from clothes, we loved their hand-knitted cushions in pastels and teal. Rugged and luxurious at the same time, these cushions are again the handy work of rural women working through communities. When those shiny, velvety cushions don’t do justice to your couch, you can always try these out.
What Could Be Better
They have a great website, but we wish they had a couple more on-ground stores.
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)