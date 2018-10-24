9stacks is an online poker platform where you can get your game on this cards season. They've got fun public tournaments and private tables for you and your friends to play on.
Play Your Cards Right This Festive Season At This Online Poker Platform
What Makes It Awesome
If going to card parties or hosting one is something you look forward to every festive season (apart from the shopping and the homely vibes, of course), 9stacks is an online platform that'll cater to your winning obsession this time around.
They're an online poker platform which has tournaments that can land you in Australia or Vegas, they've got hold 'em tables for you to show off your skills at, and even private tables for you and your friends to play for the times when everyone's scattered around town.
They claim to have the fastest payout system–basically, whatever you win gets credited to your bank account within 2 hours! So, if you've got a case of cards fever this festive season, we say you head over to 9stacks for a hand or two (or 17).
Pro-Tip
They've even got a skills dashboard which will teach you how to refine your poker skills and rake in the moolah even easier.
