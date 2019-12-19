Pling’s Art Brunch Offers Farm-To-Table Fare And 4 Cuisines

If you like to consume art the way you consume gastronomic delicacies, then this one is definitely for you. The Art Brunch at Pling promises you a new artist every week, along with some excellent live painting. You can look at the paintings set up at the foyer and even choose to increase your art collection.

The brunch in itself is an extravaganza, with four different cuisines coming together—a farm-to-table salad bar promising you the freshest fruits and veggies, European fare, Asian nibbles and an Indian buffet. You can choose between the different brunch packages, alcoholic, non-alcoholic and others with farm walks and more.