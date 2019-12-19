The Art Brunch at Pling is the combined effort of the four restaurants, and four chefs at Pullman Aerocity, and offers some pretty great food.
Pling’s Art Brunch Offers Farm-To-Table Fare And 4 Cuisines
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Wi-Fi Available
Indulgence Reinterpreted
If you like to consume art the way you consume gastronomic delicacies, then this one is definitely for you. The Art Brunch at Pling promises you a new artist every week, along with some excellent live painting. You can look at the paintings set up at the foyer and even choose to increase your art collection.
The brunch in itself is an extravaganza, with four different cuisines coming together—a farm-to-table salad bar promising you the freshest fruits and veggies, European fare, Asian nibbles and an Indian buffet. You can choose between the different brunch packages, alcoholic, non-alcoholic and others with farm walks and more.
Indian, Asian, And All Things Yum
After being quite intimidated by the whole set-up of seven or eight major serving stations, we dived right into the affair with Californian rolls and some hot chicken and prawn dumplings. The food is absolutely freshly made, and in fact, prepped right in front of you. As seafood fans, we couldn’t help but stock up on the scallops and jumbo prawns, grilled to perfection of course.
We would also recommend you make trips to the antipasti section for the cold cuts and the really crispy avocado and chicken bruschetta. If you’d like to stick to Indian, then the Baby Lamb Curry with Mint Dust or the Tabakh Maaz are our picks.
Not Just Candied Words
Four different kinds of drinks {alcoholic and otherwise}, fresh fruit juice {of every kind of fruit imaginable} and champagne is yours to sample.
But if there is one station that is the closest to our heart {and mind…and stomach}, it’s the dessert section. The Mango Tart and the Raspberry Pannacotta is lust-worthy and the huge jars of marshmallows and jelly beans are the prime reason we’ll keep making trips here every Sunday.
So we’re waiting for you guys to join us, while we sip on our Herb Artisan Cocktails and listen to the live band. Are you coming?
When: Every Sunday
Where: Pullman New Delhi & Novotel New Delhi, Aerocity
Nearest Metro Station: Aerocity
Price: INR 3,500 onwards
Timings: 12.30pm onwards
Contact: +91 9899871553
Check out the event here.
