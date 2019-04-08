Learn, Play & Win For Free - PokerBaazi Launches Exciting Free Entry Poker Tournaments!

PokerBaazi has launched a series of Free Entry Tournaments specially targeting players who have either just started playing poker or are planning to give the game a shot. The rapidly booming mind-sport has recently gained immense popularity in the country, and this move by the company will definitely see many new faces trying their hand at the skill-based game.

With a mind-blowing monthly Prize Pool of 40 Lac, these tournaments are absolutely free to participate in and run all through the month at intervals of 10 minutes. The company further surprised poker lovers by announcing that prizes won in these tournaments are completely redeemable – with no strings attached! Simply play, win and redeem your winnings straight to your bank account.

The complete month of April will play host to these tournaments and will also include 2 Leaderboard races with attractive prizes such as a One Plus 6T, an Amazon Echo, JBL headphones and tons of cash prizes. With plenty to win and nothing to lose, these Free Entry Tournaments on PokerBaazi.com are an ideal playground for poker enthusiasts to play and learn the game while standing a chance to make a sizable poker bankroll in the process.