We Tried This Polka Dot Dress On Different Body Types And Here's What We Thought

We are a firm believer that fashion should always be comfortable, so we tried this polka-dot dress to test. Three stunning women with different body types tried this retro-regal dress by Zachi.
Here is what we thought...
Bhavna found the dress super comfy and surprisingly summer-friendly, even though it has long sleeves. She loved that it was slightly long for her so she was comfortable running from one meeting to the next. She paired it with trendy metallic slides to give her outfit a slight edge.
Mrigna was initially skeptical about the size, but it fit her just right. The fabric felt great against her skin and she received a lot of compliments when she went drinking with her squad (yay!). She paired the dress with our best-selling origami necklace and comfy slides.
Shreya found the length of the dress slightly short for office, but loved the flattering silhouette and button down detailing. She slipped into platform slides and wore it to date night.
Overall, this super cute polka-dot dress by Zachi is a steal at INR 999. Add to cart asap to score 40% OFF (before it's sold out)!
