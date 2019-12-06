Preparing For JEE Main 2020? This Crash Course Can Help!

The entrance season is close at hand and with that, so is the anxiety amongst students. The late-night chai sessions and the piles of highlighted notes are sometimes not sufficient to crack the entrances. With the increasing competition for college seats, all of us could use an extra boost. So, if you’re someone appearing for JEE Main 2020, here’s some good news for you. Extramarks, a widely recognised education technology company has come out with a JEE Main Crash Course to help students.

This course is designed as the ultimate last-minute guidance which can help get rid of all exam-stress and make students comprehensively prepare for a better result. It involves 78 hours of live sessions divided into 3 one-hour sessions every day for 26 days with three days for self-study. These will be live lectures on all important JEE topics by India’s top faculty, complemented with doubt resolution sessions with experts. You can also send in your queries for live resolution to their incredibly talented faculty. The best part about the course is it’s targeted approach with mock tests based on JEE MAIN 2020 Pattern so the students can understand and prepare smartly. The mock tests include 9-part tests along 3 full syllabus tests ensuring all-round preparations from the JEE perspective.