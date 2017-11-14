Pyjama Party On The Cards? Here Are 9 Places To Score PJS In Delhi

Say goodbye to plaids, stripes and checks and peep into what Below the Belt has in store for you. Fun prints, bright colours, tongue-in-cheek humour and lots of innuendos. If you’re headed for a pyjama party, pick up a pair of PJs and watch it turn into a conversation starter. They have a range of boxers, pyjamas and night shorts for both men and women.

Check out their Facebook page here and their Instagram account here for orders.