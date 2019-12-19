Raasleela is a homegrown label that combines Indian styles with contemporary aesthetics and handcrafts. They do beautiful flared dresses and high-low tunics that will have you swaying easily from 9 AM to 9 PM.
This Luxe Brand's Dresses Are Beautiful
What Makes It Awesome
Guys, this indie brand uses easy, breezy fabrics like mulmul and cotton which will keep you cool all. summer. long.
We're in love with their handcrafted dresses that combine Indian styles with contemporary aesthetics and handcrafts. They've got us dreaming all white outfits, and their indigo hand-blocked styles have got Jaipur on our mind. Urvashi (@TheRightShadeOfRed) has been wearing their Solid White Gathered Maxi Dress on repeat this season, and we're not complaining.
Price range: ₹1950-₹3250
