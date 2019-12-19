Rangsutra's Artisan-Made Fusion Wear Is Both Casual & Dressy

If you’re someone who loves Indian wear, Rangsutra will be a refreshing change for your wardrobe. Expect subtle hues and traditional weaves, with contemporary cuts and silhouettes—it’s ethnic wear that’s also kinda hip. Indigo prints, intricate embroideries, hand applique work—there’s a lot to check out here. We loved the long jackets that can be dressed up or down depending on your mood or occasion. They’ve also got accessories for your home—we’re a little bit in love with their cushion covers and table linen that feature Rajasthan’s extra weft weaving technique.



To shop, you can check out their website or head to their store in Shahpur Jat.