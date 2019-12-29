This Festival At The Ranthambhore Palace Has Epic Music Nights, Art Workshops & More

The third edition of Ranthambhore Music & Wildlife Festival, to be held in December, will be a mix of both art and wildlife. The 2 nights, 3 days-long cultural fiesta will be held at the Nahargarh Ranthambhore and will focus on both the need to preserve India's wildlife and the promotion of dying musical forms.

The festival will do so through a spectacular banquet of world music, art, food and wildlife experiences. You should expect Naezy, PCRC, Lifafa, Ditty, Funk Assasin, Mame Khan and many more artists perform at the venue. It'll definitely be worth it.

The price starts at INR 2,000 for the festival pass. But if you're seeking accommodation at the property, then that would cost you INR 68,000 (inclusive of two nights and three days stay, breakfast, lunch and dinner package, and festival passes).