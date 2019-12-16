Register NOW To Get A Discount On Your Meal At Searock Cookhouse & Bar, CP

If you love coastal and Manglorean food, you will love this deal coming your way! Searock Coastal Cookhouse and Bar is offering a 20% discount on their à La Carte menu along with 15% off on their thalis/combos. This deal will go on for a month starting from the 16th of December (till 16th January).

What more can you wish for so close to Christmas and New Year's? From their à La Carte menu, you can choose to order anything, but we recommend that you should definitely try Chicken Ghee Roast and Chettinadu Mutton Fry with Malabar paratha. From their thalis, you can choose a good Seafood thali (which comes with dishes like Fish Curry and Prawn Sukka), or a great vegetarian thali (with a stellar Dal Parippu and Sambhar).

So, do not miss the chance, register now to avail the discount!