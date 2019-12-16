Register NOW To Get A Discount On Your Meal At Searock Cookhouse & Bar, CP

20% Off On À La Carte & 15% Off On Thalis For LBB Users

Mon - Thu | 16 Dec, 2019 - 16 Jan, 2020

12:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Searock Cookhouse & Bar

Address: L-3 & 4, Connaught Place, New Delhi

What's Happening?

If you love coastal and Manglorean food, you will love this deal coming your way! Searock Coastal Cookhouse and Bar is offering a 20% discount on their à La Carte menu along with 15% off on their thalis/combos. This deal will go on for a month starting from the 16th of December (till 16th January).

What more can you wish for so close to Christmas and New Year's? From their à La Carte menu, you can choose to order anything, but we recommend that you should definitely try Chicken Ghee Roast and Chettinadu Mutton Fry with Malabar paratha. From their thalis, you can choose a good Seafood thali (which comes with dishes like Fish Curry and Prawn Sukka), or a great vegetarian thali (with a stellar Dal Parippu and Sambhar).

So, do not miss the chance, register now to avail the discount!

How’s the venue?

Searock Coastal Cookhouse & Bar is an eatery in Connaught Place that has a great ambience in terms of lighting, seating and the decor. It'll for sure be a great experience to grab a bite here.

Make a note

You can avail this discount from Dec 16, 2019, till Jan 16, 2020. It is valid on their entire menu but only when you're dining in (& not on delivery). There is no minimum order value. Only one discount code can be used per table.

Also, we'd love it if you could share pictures of your lunch/dinner/brunch dates here with us via social media. Don't forget to tag us and the restaurant, and of course, have a great meal!

Price

